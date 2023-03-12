A church in a West Sussex village is hoping that the conservation of its 14th century paintings will allow them to be viewed for ‘generations to come’.

St Georges Church in Trotton is hoping to benefit from £24,000 conservation plans.

Remains of wall paintings cover the entire church, dating from the early 14th-century to the post-reformation period.

From this latter period date, the Ten Commandments painted on either side of the altar, and visible until at least 1942, since when they have been covered with limewash.

Amanda Townshend, Church warden. St George's Church in Trotton have placed permission for the restoration of 14th century paintings at the church. Pic S Robards SR2303071

Wall painting schemes dating from the late-14th century have been revealed at the west end of the church, where less damage has been caused by the insertion of monuments.

The west wall is entirely covered by a huge Last Judgement painting: unusually, the Damned and Sins are shown on Christ's right hand, and the Saved and the Acts of Mercy on his left.

Amanda Townshend, St George’s Church warden said: We are looking forward to conserve this 14th century wonderful work of art at St George’s church, Trotton.

Richard Meynell, church inspecting architect said: “It has to be said, before reformation times, when these paintings were painted in the early 14th century, around about that time we don’t know exactly when, it was because at that time, people were not able to read or write and paintings in churches gave the story of, how we can lead to a good life by the ten commandments and other elements which are depicted in the paintings and it was the way the public were able to be passed the message of Christianity.

Amanda said: “It’s fascinating, we often forget that people couldn’t read and that they had to learn from their priest who would point to the pictures and say ‘Here we have the seven acts of mercy, here we have the seven deadly sins and let us keep first and foremost in our minds the ten commandments.’ Which, in a picture at this church, are held by Moses with the figure of Jesus above."

Richard said: “It’s the ten commandments, which I believe is one of the most significant beliefs in the Christian faith, to live a life of community, comradeship and to be able to live together without much strife. A moral message.”

Amanda said: “We are seeking to preserve these paintings and we have raised a substantial amount of money already. We are looking to get professional conservators to look at the paintings and restore the pigments of the paintings. It will be a much more beneficial visitor experience for people looking to come and see this particular phase in our history and the art associated with the medieval period.”