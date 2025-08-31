West Sussex village collision involving motorcycle and car sparks police appeal

Police are appealing to the public following a serious collision in a West Sussex village.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Officers are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was involved in a collision with an Audi car in Rustington on Wednesday morning (27 August).

"The 44-year-old motorcyclist, from Rustington, suffered serious injuries after colliding with the back of the car on the A259 at Rustington at around 7.50am.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said: “We are looking to identify the driver of a small white car as they may have seen the collision and be able to help with our investigation.

"We are also appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected], quoting serial 273 of 27/08."