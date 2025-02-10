A West Sussex village doctor’s surgery could be turned into a residential property.

An application for planning permission has been lodged with Horsham District Council to convert Woodlawn Surgery in Partridge Green into a one-bedroom flat.

Agents for the applicant, Lewis & Co Planning, say that the doctor’s surgery in the village High Street has remained empty for a year and that there are alternative medical facilities nearby.

They say the building was originally a large family house and was subsequantly divided into flats with one being used as medical premises.

In a statement to the council, they say: “This application is being made because the previous doctor’s surgery has remained vacant for 12 months. This follows closure support from the Sussex Medical Officer, citing low patient engagement and the availability of alternative medical facilities nearby.

"Efforts to market the premises for alternative commercial use have been unsuccessful, prompting the request to revert the space to its original residential use.”