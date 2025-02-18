West Sussex village hailed as 'new Cotswolds without the crowds'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tiny West Sussex village has been named the ‘new Cotswolds without the crowds.’

Fittleworth – population 978 – has been ranked by the Sunday Times as one of the coolest places to visit in Britain.

While the Costwolds have long been recognised as a major tourist attraction, the Sunday Times says that Fittleworth – also famed as one of the prettiest villages in the South Downs – has many similarities but with fewer people,

It describes the village as the ‘posh-welly brigade's new favourite country hangout’ without the crowds of Chipping Norton. It urges visitors to browse Fittleworth’s chic furniture shop ‘Sofas & Stuff’, along with nearby Nutbourne Vineyard “where you can sip on award-winning still and sparkling booze and nibble on the cheese picnic platter while looking out over wildflower meadows.”

The newspaper also urges visitors to Fittleworth to check out the village’s 14th century pub – The Swan Inn – a haunt for local celebrities as well as villagers and visitors. “The Swan has become the desirable haunt for the arts crowd,” says the Sunday Times.

It adds: “Stay in one of the rooms which are named after the British figures who have stayed there in years past from Emmeline Pankhurst to JMW Turner.”

Turner’s contemporary John Constable also often stayed at the pub and the pair are said to have frequently paid for their food and lodgings with artworks – which still line the panelling of the pub’s dining room today.

Other famous visitors to stay at The Swan include composer Edward Elgar and Rudyard Kipling, who wrote about his journey there in the pub’s visitors’ book in 1901.

Elgar lived at a house Called Brinkwells near Fittleworth from 1917 to 1921 and composed his last four major works there.

Singer songwriter Bryan Ferry, of Roxy Music fame, is also said to live locally.

The village has also risen to fame recently since the opening of the award-winning Fittleworth Stores – a village shop, post office, and café.