A Sompting woman has created a Christmas village where the residents all have a story to tell - and she is sharing her tales every day in December.

Frosty Falls is a Christmas village created by Wendy Bray and she is bringing it to life through 24 magical bedtime stories, shared on Facebook every night from December 1 to 24 at 7pm.

The huge scene, complete with the village square, market stalls, a park and ski slope, hides a secret. For behind Frosty Falls is the North Pole and here, Santa is busy preparing for the festivities.

Wendy said: "The wind blows over Frosty Falls and it hits the top of the ski slope. Because the snow in the North Pole is magic, every now and then, the wind will carry a magic flake over to Frosty Falls, and that is where the magic happens. That is where the imagination for all of my stories has come from.

The upper pavement level has been created for the houses where the residents of Frosty Falls live

"I remember a conversation with my mum, when I was excitedly telling her about what Sanjay the postman in Frosty Falls had been up to that day, and she said to me 'Wendy, you do realise Frosty Falls is not an actual real place?'."

Wendy has built many elements of the village herself, including spending many hours hand carving the pavement in the village square.

She said: "I am particularly proud of my green space. I've made the path, I've made the grass with flocking and there is a little raised seating area in the middle.

"I think the pièce de résistance in the village has got to be the ski slope. The rocks are made, believe it or not, from balled up toilet paper and PVA glue. The rockiest rocks you ever did see!"

Wendy Bray with the village she has created, Frosty Falls, with the North Pole hidden behind

Wendy started her collection in December 2020 with four market stalls, then came The Hamilton Arms pub and the Primrose Inn B&B. The post office followed, with a couple of shops, and then an upper pavement level was created for the houses.

And, of course, Wendy is there in the village too, with two dogs. The model she calls Holly, who is the town mayor, is the closest match to herself she could find.

Find Frosty Falls on Facebook to follow the stories of the village.

The village began in lockdown and the little lit market stalls in front of her TV brought Wendy so much joy, she starting scouring the January sales for more pieces.

Wendy said: "I was building a real village in my head from the start, so it had to begin with a pub, and a place for the villagers to stay overnight.

"Over the past few years, I’ve added carefully curated pieces to my collection, rather than just random pretty buildings, so the town makes sense. I added a post office, Christmas shop and craft shop.

"Last year, I used boxes to add elevation and added in a few extra details. I was live on Facebook one evening, talking about my village, when my elbow accidentally knocked over a villager. I laughed and said 'oh don’t worry, that’s Sandra, she’s a bit drunk'.

"People loved it. The stories were born. At this point, I had a very crude ski slope and I introduced 'a bus load of new villagers' as I unpacked a box of figurines.

"The stories just exploded from there. I said last year that Fred won the bid to redevelop the ski slop in 2024. I haven’t just 'displayed' Frosty Falls this year, I’ve built it.

"I know every single aspect of these characters as they all have an element of me in their personality. I had this crazy idea to create children’s bedtime stories based on the kids and dogs in Frosty Falls saving the day. I want to share my love for Frosty Falls."