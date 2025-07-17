A Lancing woman who has devoted her life to caring for children is retiring after 25 years at Boundstone Nursery School.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie Trussler has worked with young children all her life, and brought up two of her own.

The head of school at Boundstone is sad to see her go, as she has been devoted to the children, and to the nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie said: "It is all a bit surreal at the moment but I am excited for my next adventure."

Key carer Debbie Trussler with two of her girls, who are using their imagination to explore Hallowe'en with paint

She has always worked with children, starting at Ardmore Day Nursery in Lancing at the age of 18. She has since had parents coming to Boundstone who she knew as children at Ardmore.

Debbie said: "At school, I wanted to be a vet but after I came through school, I saw the job at the nursery and I went for it. I didn't look back. It has been my passion and what I have always enjoyed.

"I just feel pleased that I have had a job here for 25 years that I love. It is such an amazing place. We have all worked here a long time and that is what makes it so special. The team is just amazing. We are all friends, which is quite rare in a workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have gone through a lot of changes at the nursery, with the building and with it opening longer hours, but it is still such a lovely place."

Vikki Cripps took over as head of school at Boundstone last September and she said she was amazed to find how many long-term staff were at the nursery.

Vikki said: "Debbie is amazing, she is all about the children. She has really helped keep Boundstone going. If she was a stick of rock, she would have Boundstone running right through."

Debbie started at Boundstone in September 2000 as a one-to-one support worker, doing just 12 hours a week. After a year, her contract was extended and she then took on the role of teaching assistant for about ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then became a key carer for three to five-year-olds, meaning she was in charge of 13 children and took on more responsibility for their development.

Debbie said: "We work closely with the families, so we have that lovely home-school connection. It is nice to see how the children are at home. It is just having that familiar face, that's really important."

With such a big change to her life, Debbie says she needs to take stock for a while but she and her husband are planning something special for next year.

Her dream is to see whales and dolphins in their natural habitat, so she is looking forward to them visiting Alaska in 2026.