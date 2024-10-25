West Sussex village park vandalised, parish council responds
Easebourne Parish Council released a statement following vandalism in the area.
A statement from Easebourne Parish Council said: “Vandals have once again targeted Easebourne Park, this time breaking a general waste bin from it's fixings and causing it to tilt.
"It is a real shame that there are people within our community who think it is acceptable to damage property and who clearly do not realise that this takes public money and resources to resolve.
“If you are ever in the Park and spot anyone damaging property or misusing equipment, please do let us know so that we can check our CCTV and try to find the individuals responsible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.