West Sussex village pub to reopen after two years

The interior of the Swan

The Swan Inn in Lower Street, Fittleworth, closed down in December 2020 due to ‘insurmountable losses’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The freehold of the Grade II Listed historic coaching inn was on the market with leisure property specialists Fleurets at a guide price of £1,250,000 + VAT.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two storey property which dates back to the 15th century due to reopen under the leadership of experienced operator Angus Davies.

Angus said: “I am thrilled to announce that following the success at The Hollist Arms in Lodsworth I will be taking over the Swan Inn, Fittleworth.

"I have been touched by so many messages of support and well wishes already and I am determined to create a wonderful pub with community at its heart for everyone to enjoy, whether you are

local or visitor.

"While there is much work to be done over the next few months I am excited to be taking an active part in the sympathetic refurbishment of the building including, with luck, the plan to reinstate the iconic picture room.

"I will be building on the outstanding success of a Bib Gourmand awarded while at the Hollist and the focus will continue to be on simple and seasonal food. We will also have the addition of beautifully decorated and

comfortable rooms so that visitors can truly enjoy the atmosphere on offer.

"To support my vision I will require equally dedicated and passionate staff. There is accommodation available to attract the very best talent.”

Earlier this year, residents in the village banded together to save the ancient watering hole after it was put up for sale.

A petition was set up in a bid to try and stop the pub from being repurposed which received nearly 2,500 signatures.

Edward Elgar, Rudyard Kipling and Lady Hamilton have all stayed at the Swan and the building was believed to have been originally built in 1374.