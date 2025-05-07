West Sussex village puts on a party to remember to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ferring Parish Council and Ferring Village Hall combined forces to put on a party and other events for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 80 people enjoyed a commemorative tea party at the village hall on Saturday, May 3, and many took to their feet to dance to the live music.

Guests included people who were living in the village in May 1945 and representatives from Ferring groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were two film shows on Sunday, May 4 – the family film Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and The Great Escape, as well as a short talk about Johnnie Dodge from Ferring, who was a survivor of the real escape.

Ferring Parish Council and Ferring Village Hall combined forces to put on a party and other events for the 80th anniversary of VE Day

The village hall was filled once again on Monday, May 5, for a craft market to round off the celebrations.

Ferring History Group will be having an open Day at the pillbox on Patterson's Walk on Thursday, May 8, from 10am to 3pm.