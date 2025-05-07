West Sussex village puts on a party to remember to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day
More than 80 people enjoyed a commemorative tea party at the village hall on Saturday, May 3, and many took to their feet to dance to the live music.
Guests included people who were living in the village in May 1945 and representatives from Ferring groups.
There were two film shows on Sunday, May 4 – the family film Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and The Great Escape, as well as a short talk about Johnnie Dodge from Ferring, who was a survivor of the real escape.
The village hall was filled once again on Monday, May 5, for a craft market to round off the celebrations.
Ferring History Group will be having an open Day at the pillbox on Patterson's Walk on Thursday, May 8, from 10am to 3pm.
