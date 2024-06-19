Visitors to the Conservative Hall in East Preston enjoyed a host of flowers, including roses, sweet peas and fuchsias, together with seasonal vegetables and fruit.

The novelty classes included miniature gardens and creatures modelled from fruit and vegetables, plus there was a special section for children. The show also included a competition for the most fragrant rose, judged by public vote.

Chair Celia Buckley said: "Congratulations and thanks to those who took part in this year’s rose show on Saturday, June 15. The next date for your diary is Saturday, July 6, when we are holding our quiz night with fish and chips. Tickets cost £10 and are available by ringing 01903 782191."

Cup winners were: Lol Pilfold, Helen Cryer Memorial Bowl for most points; Paige Joseph, Medhurst Trophy for child gaining most points; Keith Hunter, Pryor Cup for best rose; John Cole, Norman and Ann Brown Trophy for best exhibit of three stages of the same rose; Jennifer Wallace, Renée Lawrence Cup for best specimen rose and Springett Cup for best specimen sweet pea; Colin Crane, Butterfill Cup for most points in sweet pea classes; Carol Longman, Challenge Cup for best delphinium; Peter Jenkins, British Fuchsia Society Blue Rosette for best fuchsia; Celia Buckley, most fragrant rose.

Other first prize winners were Terry Longman, John Partington, Laura Joseph, Pauline McLelland and Primrose Buckley.

The society's flagship event, the annual flower show and fête will be held on Saturday, August 3, at the Village Hall complex and Warren Recreation Ground.

Celia said: "Browse the many stalls, including plants, books, homemade jams and chutneys, homemade cakes and face painting, as well as excellent teas served in the Cricket Pavilion, all accompanied by the rousing sounds of Lancing Brass Band. Make a note in your diary to join us. Show schedules from Dizzy in Sea Road, East Preston."

For more information, visit the website celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs or contact the show secretary on 01903 782191.

1 . East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society rose show (1).jpg Novelty classes, including figures crafted from fruit and vegetables, sat alongside the spectacle of flowers at East Preston & Kingston Horticultural Society's annual rose show Photo: Celia Buckley

