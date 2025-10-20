West Sussex village vandalism leads to major repair bill as police study CCTV

The Roundhouse in Easebourne Park has suffered more damage than first feared following a vandalism attack earlier this month.

Easebourne Parish Council has confirmed that the structure will need extensive repairs after being damaged in the incident. What was initially thought to be minor harm has turned out to be far more serious, leaving the council facing higher costs and longer repair times.

A council spokesperson wrote: “We’re sorry to say that the damage to the structure is worse than originally thought and although it can be repaired, it will take longer and cost significantly more than we originally estimated."

CCTV footage of the attack has been shared with Sussex Police, who are now reviewing it in detail. The footage shows that the vandalism happened around 2pm on Friday, October 3, when six individuals were seen inside the Roundhouse.

In the meantime, the council states that it’s waiting for confirmation on when the repair work can begin.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this will cause to those who frequently use and love the park, especially during what will shortly be school half term,” the spokesperson added.

The vandalism has caused frustration in the community, with many residents expressing disappointment over the senseless damage. The council says every pound spent fixing the structure means less funding for other improvements around the village.

“Sadly, incidents like this can only result in less funds being available for other facilities and maintenance in the village,” the statement read.

Easebourne Parish Council is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who saw anything or recognises those involved is asked to contact the Parish Council or Sussex Police.