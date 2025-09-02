A Men in Sheds group launched only six months ago has proved so popular, it is having to turn people away until it can secure a permanent base and storage shed.

Ferring Men in Sheds has launched an urgent GoFundMe appeal to raise £1,200 for a shed to enabling the group to continue its valuable work and welcome new members.

Part of the UK-wide Men in Sheds initiative, the group has been meets weekly at Ferring Country Centre since it launched in February. Members share skills, work on community projects and support one another through friendship and teamwork.

The workshop has become so popular, the group now has a waiting list of people eager to join. Ferring Country Centre has kindly offered land for a shed – but the group urgently needs funds to make it happen.

Andrew Jackson, chairman, said: "We’ve outgrown our current space, and it’s heartbreaking to turn people away.

"A permanent base with proper storage will mean we can welcome more members, expand our projects and keep making a difference locally. Every pound donated brings us closer to that goal.”

Without a dedicated shed, the group has been struggling to keep up with demand. There is currently no space to store wood, tools and the handmade items members create for the community.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-raise-money-for-our-new-shed to make a donation. The group is calling on local residents, businesses and supporters to help raise the money needed for the new shed and says donations, big or small, will make a huge difference.

The community workshop brings people together to share skills, make new friends and create items for local projects. The group offers a welcoming space for people of all ages and backgrounds, helping to reduce isolation and build community spirit. Visit www.ferringmis.org for more information about Ferring Men in Sheds.