West Sussex village’s ‘old git with a ponytail’ gets a new look with a buzz cut

A retired technician who had not had a haircut or shaved for five years has had it all taken off – including a foot-long ponytail – to raise money for charity.

David Wren, 73, has attended St Michael & All Angels in Lancing for 32 years and he chose the village's long-standing barber, Harvey Baker, for the job.

His hair, bushy beard and long ponytail were all cut off at Harv’s Barbers, in South Street, Lancing, on Saturday, August 17.

Harvey, 80, started with the ponytail, cutting it off with a few clips and handing it to David in a doggy bag. He then did a number 2 buzz cut, leaving just 6mm of hair on the head.

David said: “My granddaughter was always frightened by the sight of me with my hair and beard. Now I think she’ll be a lot happier next time I see her!"

A total of £1,200 was raised and three charities will each receive a £400 donation, The Children’s Society, Turning Tides and Depaul UK.

David said he had not had a haircut or touched his beard since the Covid lockdown in 2020. As his hair grew, he started tying his foot-long ponytail with a rubber band.

“All the barbers were closed and I started to think why should I bother to trim my hair since I wasn’t going anywhere,” David explained. “Also, I wanted to be the oldest git in Lancing to have a ponytail.”

He wonders now whether he is the oldest man in Lancing with a fashionable buzz cut! He admitted he can now 'feel a draught' but he has no regrets.

A committed Christian, David said: "I wanted to help three charities I believe in and once I committed to the cut and shaving, I was going to do it. At it says in St James, ‘Faith without deeds is dead’.”

Before retirement, he worked at GPO Telephones and then British Telecom for decades as a senior technician, among other roles.