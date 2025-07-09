West Sussex weather: How hot will it get in Chichester this weekend?
Whether you're planning a stroll through Priory Park, a trip to West Wittering beach or a lazy afternoon in the garden, the forecast is shaping up to be ideal for summer plans.
According to the latest BBC Weather update, Friday, July 12 , in Chichester will be very warm and sunny, with temperatures peaking at 26°C and dipping to around 16°C overnight.
Saturday, July 13 follows suit with sunny skies and highs of 27°C, making it another lovely day for outdoor activity.
By Sunday, July 14, the heat continues just as high, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day and highs reaching 27°C. Overnight, it will stay hot at around 19°C.
With consistent warmth, light breezes and long sunny spells on the cards, Chichester is in for a classic summer weekend.
Locals are advised to stay hydrated, keep sun protection handy, and make the most of the beautiful weather while it lasts.
