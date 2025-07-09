West Sussex weather: How hot will it get in Chichester this weekend?

As Sussex heads into another summer weekend, residents in Chichester can look forward to clear skies, rising temperatures and perfect conditions for getting outdoors.

Whether you're planning a stroll through Priory Park, a trip to West Wittering beach or a lazy afternoon in the garden, the forecast is shaping up to be ideal for summer plans.

According to the latest BBC Weather update, Friday, July 12 , in Chichester will be very warm and sunny, with temperatures peaking at 26°C and dipping to around 16°C overnight.

Saturday, July 13 follows suit with sunny skies and highs of 27°C, making it another lovely day for outdoor activity.

By Sunday, July 14, the heat continues just as high, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day and highs reaching 27°C. Overnight, it will stay hot at around 19°C.

With consistent warmth, light breezes and long sunny spells on the cards, Chichester is in for a classic summer weekend.

Locals are advised to stay hydrated, keep sun protection handy, and make the most of the beautiful weather while it lasts.

