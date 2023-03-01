A wildlife hospital in West Sussex has spoken out after a resident their concerns after stumbling across the bodies of dozens of dead pigeons left in a woodland.

Chichester resident Jo Beeby, on Facebook, posted a picture depicting an image of the deceased birds left in the middle of the woods.

In the image, the pigeons are seen to be rounded up and abandoned on the floor in the woods.

Following the posting of the image, Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, located in Sidlesham, spoke of the distressing scene at the woods.

A spokesperson for Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital said “We were made aware of the sad incident via a message on Facebook. Whilst we do not know the full extent of the circumstances of how or why they were killed, we felt it was important to report the birds to the local Wildlife Police Officers to look into in case it was wildlife cruelty.

“With the current risk of Avian Influenza (bird flu) in the UK, it is also important to report unusual deceased birds, in case the Environmental Health Authorities need to be involved.

“It is deeply distressing to members of the public to witness such a sad loss of wildlife in the local area.”

Following Jo’s post, many other residents have spoken of their disgust at the scene.

Vivian McPhee said: “I was once told that some farmers let those who shoot during the season shoot woodpigeons to stop damage to crops.”