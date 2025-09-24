West Sussex wine producer begins harvest and predicts record-breaking year

Leading English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber has begun its 2025 harvest – and is predicting a record-breaking year.

Analysis by the winemaking team over the past few weeks has resulted in optimism about the prospect of a top-quality vintage following favourable growing conditions in the region.

Winemakers at Nyetimber – which has a vineyard at West Chiltington – have been drawing comparisons with the record-breaking harvest of 2018, and the quality of this year’s grape harvest is proving similar to that of seven years ago.

Over the next two or three weeks, Nyetimber will harvest 375 hectares of land across its 11 vineyards in West Sussex, Hampshire and Kent. This will yield around 2,000 tonnes of fruit which should allow the winemakers to craft up to 1.8 million bottles of sparkling wine – nearly triple the number produced a decade ago.

This year is the earliest ever harvest which usually takes place around mid October. Almost 500 pickers have travelled to Nyetimber’s vineyards to help with the harvest. They pick up to 400kg of grapes per day, all done meticulously by hand, row by row, and parcel by parcel, before emptying them into small baskets to ensure they are handled delicately.

A Nyetimber spokesperson said: “This care and attention to detail helps to ensure that the fruit remains in optimal condition before being pressed and fermented separately into over 100 blending components.”

Nyetimber’s head winemaker Cherie Spriggs and senior winemaker Brad Greatrix – both of whom have led the winemaking at Nyetimber for almost two decades – are overseeing the harvest.

Cherie said: “When making wine in a cool climate you can never get ahead of yourself, as nature will always have the last say. However, we are entering this year’s harvest with an optimistic outlook and are looking forward to welcoming a dedicated team of pickers to our vineyards.

“The reputation of English sparkling wine is continuing to grow around the world, and in tandem there is increasing interest in participating in our harvest from professional pickers. There is a lot of work to be done over the next two weeks, but this is a very exciting time of year for our team and we can’t wait to see what our vines have produced.”

Nyetimber chef executive and owner Eric Heerema said: “Having spent almost two decades at the helm of Nyetimber, I have experienced a real variety of harvests. The south east of England can offer fantastic sparkling winemaking conditions, but it can also pose challenges. It is wonderful, therefore, to know that 2025 will produce some outstanding wines.

“We also expect this to be a vintage year, when we could make some of our vintage-dated wines such as Blanc de Blancs, Tillington Single Vineyard, and our 1086 by Nyetimber prestige cuvées.

"Our vintage wines are winning an increasing number of prestigious awards each year and our ambition is to continue crafting these to world-class levels.”

This year’s harvest coincides with multiple significant award wins for Nyetimber. At the International Wine Challenge earlier this month, Nyetimber’s Blanc de Blancs 2016 Magnum won Champion Sparkling Wine – the first time this trophy has ever been awarded to a sparkling wine from outside the Champagne region.

Cherie Spriggs was also crowned Sparkling Winemaker of the Year for the second time. She first won this award in 2018, becoming the first person outside of Champagne to do so, and she remains the only woman to have ever gained the title.