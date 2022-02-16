From film stars to football managers, from sci-fi writer to suave lead singers, find out if your favourite famous faces have graced out list of West Sussex' s celebrated celebrities.
1.
Kate Winslet
This 45 year old actress who lives in West Wittering, made her name in Titanic but has since gone on to star in a wide range of films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Reader, and The Holiday. Photo: Pictured at the SFFILM's 60th Anniversary Awards Night at Palace of Fine Arts Theatre in 2017 (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
2.
Gareth Southgate, Crawley The current England men's team manager brought for the second time only in England's history he brought the team to the final of an international tournament.
3.
Dame Julie Walters
This 70 year old English actress who lives in Plaistow, near Horsham, is well known for her variety of film and TV roles, such as Educating Rita, Mamma Mia, and Paddington. She announced recently she plans to slow down on the acting front following her successful fight against cancer. Photo: Pictured receiving her Damehood in 2017. Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
4.
H.G. Wells, Midhurst Known as either the Shakespeare, or father Science Fiction he remains one of the most influential writers of the 20th century. His most notable works are War of the Worlds, The Time Machine and The Invisible Man.