West Sussx child cancer survivor gets real-life dungeons and dragons experience from Make-A-Wish
Make-A-Wish have said gaming-related wishes have a hugely positive impact on improving a young person’s mental health at a time when they need it the most.
At age 13, after weeks of being unwell and spotting a lump in his neck, Reuben received a sudden cancer diagnosis of Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Years of missing out on school, friendships and gruelling treatment followed, which was made even worse by a collapsed lung on his 14th birthday.
Reuben’s Mum said: “Gaming enabled him to explore new worlds at a time when treatment left him unable to do the things teenagers normally do.
"He discovered that role-playing games were liberating as he could become a character in a fantasy situation who could do things he couldn’t do in reality.”
Make-A-Wish UK were able to create a bespoke dream scenario wish for Reuben to play his favourite fantasy game, Dungeons and Dragons, in a castle once he had completed treatment and was well enough to do so.
Jason Suckley, Chief Executive of Make-A-Wish UK said: “For many critically ill children like Reuben, gaming is a lifeline.
"It provides them with a social outlet when they're undergoing long treatment cycles and are unable to attend school or clubs with friends; it gives respite and distraction from the challenges they face every day, and it offers a welcoming community where they can be who they want to be again.
"We’re incredibly grateful to our campaign partners from the gaming industry, whose support is truly invaluable in making gaming wishes come true”.
