West Wittering beach car park sold out during heatwave
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Wittering Beach has "sold out" of car parking spaces during this weekend (September 9 and 10) as the UK heatwave rages on in Sussex.
The beach, popular for its beautiful location and sandy setting, officially has no spaces available in their car parks and has warned people to not try and turn up without a ticket as they will be unsuccessful.
In a post on Facebook, West Wittering beach wrote: “Please do not travel to the beach car park without a valid pre-booked ticket. You will unfortunately be refused entry. Please have email confirmation ready on arrival if you have reserved a space.
“There is no alternative parking in the local area, and parking enforcement will be operating.”
The news comes after record temperatures have reached Sussex with Chichester reaching a high of 30C on Saturday.