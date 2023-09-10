BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

West Wittering beach car park sold out during heatwave

West Wittering’s beach car park has sold out following the heatwave throughout Sussex.
By Sam Pole
Published 10th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Wittering Beach has "sold out" of car parking spaces during this weekend (September 9 and 10) as the UK heatwave rages on in Sussex.

The beach, popular for its beautiful location and sandy setting, officially has no spaces available in their car parks and has warned people to not try and turn up without a ticket as they will be unsuccessful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on Facebook, West Wittering beach wrote: “Please do not travel to the beach car park without a valid pre-booked ticket. You will unfortunately be refused entry. Please have email confirmation ready on arrival if you have reserved a space.

Most Popular
West Wittering’s beach car park has sold out following the heatwave throughout Sussex. Picture: West Wittering BeachWest Wittering’s beach car park has sold out following the heatwave throughout Sussex. Picture: West Wittering Beach
West Wittering’s beach car park has sold out following the heatwave throughout Sussex. Picture: West Wittering Beach

“There is no alternative parking in the local area, and parking enforcement will be operating.”

The news comes after record temperatures have reached Sussex with Chichester reaching a high of 30C on Saturday.

Related topics:SussexFacebook