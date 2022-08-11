West Wittering beach car park sold out for weekend heatwave

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Wittering’s beach car park has sold out at the upcoming heatwave at the end of the week.

West Wittering Beach has "sold out" of car parking spaces for this weekend (August 12 and 13) as the UK heatwave is set to rage on in Sussex.

The beach, popular for its beautiful location and sandy setting, officially has no spaces available in their car parks and has warned people to not try and turn up without a ticket as they will be unsuccessful.

In a post on Facebook West Wittering beach wrote: “West Wittering Beach car park SOLD OUT Friday 12th and Saturday 13th of August

“Please do not travel to the beach car park without a pre-booked ticket, as you will unfortunately be turned away.

“There is no alternative parking in the local area, and parking enforcement will be operating.”