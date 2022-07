Temperatures are set to reach low 30s sparking a Level 3/Amber heat health warning from the Met Office.

West Wittering beach car park has been completely sold out across Saturday and Sunday (July 9 and 10), according to the Estate.

A message posted to social media has warned day-trippers not to travel to the beach.

West Wittering beach. Picture by Derek Martin

The Twitter post read: “Please do not travel to the beach without a valid booking, as you will be turned away.