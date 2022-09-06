Jack Gatacre, 30, has been travelling 40 to 50 miles per day to raise money for charity Suicide&Co, which supports families bereaved through suicide.

The extreme journey has taken him from the Black Sea, through the Marmara Sea, and finishing in the Mediterranean.He described the journey as a ‘big challenge’, despite being an experienced Kayaker.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Growing up in West Wittering, I have been lucky enough to have a childhood on the sea kayaking with my father in a double since I was five.

Jack Gatacre with his Kayak with 1000 miles in and 250 to go.

“I love exploring, being on the water, and Turkey – so I combined all my passions for this trip.

“It is a big challenge, and there have been ups and downs throughout.