West Wittering man to complete 1,250-mile six-week kayak for suicide charity
A man from West Wittering is finishing a 1,250-mile, six-week kayak in Turkey for a mental health charity.
Jack Gatacre, 30, has been travelling 40 to 50 miles per day to raise money for charity Suicide&Co, which supports families bereaved through suicide.
The extreme journey has taken him from the Black Sea, through the Marmara Sea, and finishing in the Mediterranean.He described the journey as a ‘big challenge’, despite being an experienced Kayaker.
He said: “Growing up in West Wittering, I have been lucky enough to have a childhood on the sea kayaking with my father in a double since I was five.
“I love exploring, being on the water, and Turkey – so I combined all my passions for this trip.
“It is a big challenge, and there have been ups and downs throughout.
“Suicide touches so many families and recent years have been particularly tough for lots of people –I wanted to do something that would support this fantastic charity.”