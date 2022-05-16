Westbourne House School to hold an open morning

Exisiting pupils at Westbourne House School will be giving tours of their school once again on the upcoming open morning on Saturday, May 21.

It is the first time since September, 2019 that pupils have had the opportunity to lead tours and step up to the responsibility of showing parents around the school, having been unable to do so due to the pandemic restrictions.

The school said the pupil-led tours give parents considering the school the chance to hear about school life from the children themselves as well as giving an insight into the children’s experience and all the varied opportunities on offer.

On the open morning, younger children at school will also taking part in activities such as kayaking, cricket, art, food tech and science.

Tobias and Max, both in Year 8, said: “We had hoped to show parents around at the open morning in October but there were lots of covid cases in the local area and we were disappointed that the school had to make the decision not to mix pupils and visitors.”

Max added: “I remember doing a tour when I was in year 6 and am really excited to have the opportunity to do it again.”

To find out more about the open morning please visit www.westbournehouse.org

