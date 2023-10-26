BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Westergate House quiz afternoon for 4 Sight Vision

A fun packed afternoon quiz was arranged for the residents of Westergate House and the visiting guests of 4 Sight Vision, a local charity in the Chichester and Bognor area, this week.
By Lee AustinContributor
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Arriving in their fantastic Minibus for their first visit to Westergate House, 4 Sight Vision was greeted with smiles and excitement from both residents and staff as they were welcomed to the beautiful Grade 2 Listed Residential Care Home in Fontwell.

Once settled and introductions had taken place, the head to head competition started with plenty of laughter and fun throughout the quiz as residents and guests had their knowledge tested by the Westergate Activities Team acting as quiz masters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone was treated to a wonderful afternoon tea during the quiz and lots of conversations between everyone during the munching of delicious cakes hand made by Head Chef at Westergate House, Chris and his team. By the end of the afternoon 4 Sight Vision were declared champions by winning the quiz, but it was close and only a few points separated the two teams.

Most Popular
Enjoying the tea and cake.Enjoying the tea and cake.
Enjoying the tea and cake.

General Manager of Westergate House, Paul Middleton-Russell said: “This has been a really exciting afternoon and very beneficial for everyone involved. I’m sure, based on the fun that has been had today, we will be welcoming back 4 Sight Vision for another visit, to not only see who will win next time, but to encourage the friendships and conversations that go along with an activity and visit like this.”

The whole afternoon was a great success and everyone agreed that another visit and rematch would be arranged in November for even more fun, laughter and good conversation.

If you would like to find out more about Westergate House, please give us a call on 01243 544744 or visit our website https://www.barchester.com/home/westergate-house-care-home

Related topics:Bognor