Westergate House quiz afternoon for 4 Sight Vision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Arriving in their fantastic Minibus for their first visit to Westergate House, 4 Sight Vision was greeted with smiles and excitement from both residents and staff as they were welcomed to the beautiful Grade 2 Listed Residential Care Home in Fontwell.
Once settled and introductions had taken place, the head to head competition started with plenty of laughter and fun throughout the quiz as residents and guests had their knowledge tested by the Westergate Activities Team acting as quiz masters.
Everyone was treated to a wonderful afternoon tea during the quiz and lots of conversations between everyone during the munching of delicious cakes hand made by Head Chef at Westergate House, Chris and his team. By the end of the afternoon 4 Sight Vision were declared champions by winning the quiz, but it was close and only a few points separated the two teams.
General Manager of Westergate House, Paul Middleton-Russell said: “This has been a really exciting afternoon and very beneficial for everyone involved. I’m sure, based on the fun that has been had today, we will be welcoming back 4 Sight Vision for another visit, to not only see who will win next time, but to encourage the friendships and conversations that go along with an activity and visit like this.”
The whole afternoon was a great success and everyone agreed that another visit and rematch would be arranged in November for even more fun, laughter and good conversation.
If you would like to find out more about Westergate House, please give us a call on 01243 544744 or visit our website https://www.barchester.com/home/westergate-house-care-home