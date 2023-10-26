Westergate House quiz afternoon for 4 Sight Vision

A fun packed afternoon quiz was arranged for the residents of Westergate House and the visiting guests of 4 Sight Vision, a local charity in the Chichester and Bognor area, this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arriving in their fantastic Minibus for their first visit to Westergate House, 4 Sight Vision was greeted with smiles and excitement from both residents and staff as they were welcomed to the beautiful Grade 2 Listed Residential Care Home in Fontwell.

Once settled and introductions had taken place, the head to head competition started with plenty of laughter and fun throughout the quiz as residents and guests had their knowledge tested by the Westergate Activities Team acting as quiz masters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone was treated to a wonderful afternoon tea during the quiz and lots of conversations between everyone during the munching of delicious cakes hand made by Head Chef at Westergate House, Chris and his team. By the end of the afternoon 4 Sight Vision were declared champions by winning the quiz, but it was close and only a few points separated the two teams.

Enjoying the tea and cake.

General Manager of Westergate House, Paul Middleton-Russell said: “This has been a really exciting afternoon and very beneficial for everyone involved. I’m sure, based on the fun that has been had today, we will be welcoming back 4 Sight Vision for another visit, to not only see who will win next time, but to encourage the friendships and conversations that go along with an activity and visit like this.”

The whole afternoon was a great success and everyone agreed that another visit and rematch would be arranged in November for even more fun, laughter and good conversation.