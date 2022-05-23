Westgate Leisure Centre up for diversity and inclusion award

Westgate Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Chichester District Council, has been shortlisted in the ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ award category.

The awards will celebrate the very best of the physical activity sector and are designed to recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing and fitness in the UK.

The ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ award category has been designed to recognise any organisation with a programme, project or initiative that embodies the very best of an inclusive and diverse mindset and is able to demonstrate how they utilise this mindset to welcome, celebrate and support their customers/colleagues.

Westgate Leisure Centre. Picture by Steve Robards

Stuart Mills, area contract manager at Everyone Active, described it as an ‘honour’ to be shortlisted, adding: “This truly reflects the hard work and dedication the team has put in over the past year, especially following such challenging times during the pandemic.

“To be selected as a finalist is an achievement in itself and we’d like to thank all of our members for their ongoing support.”

Councillor Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for community services and culture at CDC, says: “This is excellent news, and we are very proud of the team at Westgate Leisure Centre for making the shortlist for this prestigious award.

“As a council, we work closely with Everyone Active to ensure that we continue to provide high quality sport and leisure opportunities across our district to help our residents achieve their sporting and fitness goals. The leisure centres offer a variety of different services and activities to help people of all ages and abilities to keep healthy and active.”

Finalists will go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will undergo further assessments including a presentation to an expert judging panel. Winners will be announced at a flagship awards ceremony on June 30.

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, added: “We are delighted but not surprised by the number of incredible entries and stories we have received for this year’s ukactive Awards, which is testament to the unquestionable resilience and innovation within our sector.