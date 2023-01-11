Westmeads post office to reopen after temporary closure

Westmeads Post Office is set to reopen later this month in an all new location, after temporarily closing last year.

The Post Office will reopen at West Meads Premier, 8-9 The Precinct, on a permanent, full time basis, offering the community 73.5 hours of Post Office service a week.

It is set to open at the convenience store on Friday, January 27 at 1pm.

The previous branch, based at 10 Precinct, closed back in July. But when the new site opens it will stick to much the same opening hours: 8.30 am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 8.30 am to 1pm on Sunday.

The Precinct, in Westmeads. Photo: Google

Owners have promised customers that the same range of products will be available at the new site.

Graham Brander, Post Office Network Provision Lead said: ““We are delighted to be restoring a full-time Post Office service to Westmeads as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

