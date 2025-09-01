Wet weather can't stop the fun as Midhurst's Summer Street Party proves a winner

Accounting for the rain meant extra work for the Midhurst Town Council team but, in a display of resilience characteristic of a town so hard-hit in the years since the pandemic, they pulled it off. Live performances originally set to take place outside, were rescheduled for Midhurst Parish Church, marshal volunteers braved the wet weather, and the Old Library played host to as many stall owners as possible.

"It’s one of those; you’ve just got to get on with it. We’re British people and we’re used to weather like this, so you’ve just got to do your best to entertain people anyway,” said Chris Cummins; a sound engineer who volunteered last-minute to rescue the street party’s live music set-up, all before playing a high-energy set with his nine-piece outfit Supersonic Soul.

It’s only the latest time Chris has helped salvage a Midhurst event from the very worst of Great British weather, having pulled double duty at last year’s Summer Street Party, too: “I grew up here, I live down the road in Heyshott, and I’ve been working with the council on events like this for 25 years now,” he said.

"We’re so sorry we can’t control the weather — and to all the young ones who were excited for face painting, soft play, and dancing, we know how disappointing it was. Sadly, some things were simply out of our hands,” a spokesperson for Midhurst Town Council added.

"BUT — what a day it still was! We had incredible live music performances, hilarious theatre groups, and a magical magic show that kept spirits high despite the rain.”

