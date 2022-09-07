Wetherspoons in Bognor Regis to cut the price of food and drink by nearly 10 per cent later this month

The event is designed to highlight the benefits of a permanent VAT reduction to businesses in the hospitality industry – as well as their customers.

Food and drink in pubs is subject to a 20 per cent VAT, and many managers feel this is unfair. Especially because supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and can use that saving to sell alcohol at a discounted price.

To mark tax equality day, all items will be reduced by 7.5 per cent on the day, so that a customer who might usually spend £10 will only have to pay £9.25.

The Hatters Inn, Queensway

Pub manager Rae Morris said: “It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with

supermarkets.

“It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

“Customers coming to The Hatter’s Inn on Thursday September 15 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”