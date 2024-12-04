"We've had to make some really tough decisions" Local transport minister says after A27 Bypass scheme scrapped

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood addressed concerns about the government’s scrapping of the Arundel Bypass scheme during a visit to Brighton yesterday (November 03).

Mr Lightwood said the multi-million pound scheme, which would have introduced a bypass to the A27 near Arundel in a bid to relieve congestion, was simply too costly to complete, echoing Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who officially scrapped the project – alongside several others – in this year’s budget.

The project was originally projected to cost at least £320 million, but Lillian Greenwood, Undersecretary of State for the Future of Roads, later revealed the actual estimated cost was £630 million, while responding to a written question in the House of Commons on September 03 2024.

"We inherited expensive and unfunded road schemes from the previous government, and we’ve had to make some really really tough decisions,” Mr Lightwood said. “You will have heard Rachel Reeves talk about the £22 billion black hole in public finances, and that included a number of transport projects. The money was never there.

Simon Lightwood (Left), has addressed concerns about the scrapping of the A27 Bypass.

"That means we’ve had to halt a number of projects, and the A27 is one of those. But we’ll continue to work with local councils, and local leaders to work out that long-term solution (…) I can understand people being angry, but we want to be transparent with people, honest people, about the fact that we faced this £22 billion black hole, and open about the public finances. And we’ll continue to have those difficult discussions, we’ll work together with local transport authorities to work out transport solutions and invest in infrastructure that benefits the whole country.”

National Highways said the bypass, if it went ahead, would have reduced congestion and travel time, increased the capacity of the road, and improve safety. The preferred route, revealed in 2020, avoided the South Downs National Park, but came close to villages like Binstead, Walberton and Tortington.

A public consultation on the plans inspired thousands of detailed responses from nearby residents and business owners keen to make their voice heard, with some 1,100 visitors to the project’s 19 in-person statutory consultation events, and more than 3,850 visitors to its virtual consultation room.

As such, the Labour government’s decision to scrap the plan proved controversial with residents all over Sussex. Commenting on the news earlier this year, Andrew Griffith, conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs, said: “Residents of West Sussex are getting the worst of all worlds, continued congestion, rat running and pollution on our roads, whilst taxes go up and the money is diverted elsewhere. “

West Sussex County Councillors also railed against the decision, promising to challenge the government to find a workable solution. Councillor Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: "The government’s decision to cancel plans for the Arundel bypass without proposing alternatives is deeply disappointing. The congestion along the A27, particularly near Arundel, has been a long-standing issue for residents and businesses alike, who have been waiting for a solution for far too long."

Although the scheme had its supporters, it had a similar number of detractors, with many residents arguing the bypass was not a cost effective solution to traffic problems, and some claiming it would have had too pronounced an impact on local biodiversity.

"In the midst of a climate and biodiversity crisis, spending hundreds of millions of pounds on a nature-destroying, traffic-inducing, carbon-producing scheme to save a few minutes of travel time was never a viable solution. We hope to see this option taken off the table completely with renewed focus on sustainable transport solutions that do not cost the environment,” a spokesperson for the Sussex Wildlife Trust said, shortly after the longstanding project was axed.