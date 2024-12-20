British pop star Andrew Ridgeley has revealed that a style of beer from a Sussex brewery is the ‘love of his life’ in an interview with the Guardian.

The Wham! singer-songwriter took part in a Q&A with the paper, published on Saturday, December 14.

He was asked a variety of questions like ‘when were you happiest?’ and ‘what is your earliest memory?’ in the piece by Rosanna Greenstreet, which can be read at www.theguardian.com.

One of the questions was ‘what or who is the greatest love of your life?’ to which the singer-songwriter replied: “Harvey’s Sussex Best bitter”.

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham performing on stage in 1985. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images). Andrew Ridgeley recently said Harvey’s Sussex Best bitter is the 'love of his life' in an interview with the Guardian

Harvey’s Brewery, based in Cliffe High Street in Lewes, said on Facebook: “Last Christmas he gave us his heart… and this year, he gave it to Sussex Best! We were flattered to read that Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! revealed in a weekend interview in the Guardian that our Sussex Best Bitter is the love of his life. Cheers, Andrew! Next pint’s on us.”

Andrew, now 61, formed the pop duo Wham! with George Michael in 1981 and they released hit after hit, including ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’, ‘Freedom’ and ‘I’m Your Man’. Their hit festive single ‘Last Christmas’ was released on December 3, 1984, making December 2024 its 40th anniversary. Last year, the song reached the UK’s Christmas number one single spot for the first time and is a contender once again this year.

Harvey’s is Sussex’s oldest independent Brewery. The family business was founded by John Harvey in 1790 and has been in the guardianship of eight generations of his family since then.

Harvey’s Christmas Ale (7.5 per cent ABV), which has been brewed every Christmas since 1972, is available now. The brewery described it as a traditional barley wine that ‘exudes biscuity malts and rich vinous fruits, all balanced by a strong hop bitterness’. Harvey’s also recently announced that its Tripel Alliance collaboration brew (4.5 per cent ABV), which has been crafted alongside Burning Sky Brewery and the Brussells-based Brasserie de la Senne, is available in a bottle. The pale ale features Pale and Munich malts, Plumage Archer barley, spelt and oats with four different German hops.