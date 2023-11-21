What a catch! Chichester care home resident’s fly-fishing wish comes true

A resident at a care home in Chichester has donned his angler’s vest and returned to the lake.

Robert Bottomley, aged 76 years old and a resident at Care UK's Chichester Grange, on Grosvener Road, had shared many happy memories of his days spent lakeside and said to the team that he would love to be able to cast his line once again.

After getting hooked on the sport as a youngster, Robert continued to hone his skills throughout his life, finding great pleasure in the relaxation he found while fishing.

On the day, Robert, his wife Sylvie, and the team travelled to Meon Springs where Robert chose one of the quieter catch and release lakes to set up for the day

Robert cast his line again thanks to Chichester Grange care home

Despite the fish not biting, Robert said: “It’s not the catching but just being there that I enjoy. It was a thoroughly good day – I found it very relaxing, and it brought back lots of good memories.

The visit was part of the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’ Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Caroline Thomas, Customer Relations Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Our day trip to the lake was one for the books and it was great to see Robert in his element – there’s no doubt we’ll still be talking about it for weeks to come.

“Here at Chichester Grange, we always encourage residents to continue to enjoy their favourite pastimes and share memories which hold special importance to them. Making wishes come true, just like this one, is also a fantastic way to ensure residents lead happy and fulfilled lives.

Robert, a resident at Chichester Grange care home, went fly fishing at Meon Springs

“We’re so pleased we were able to organise this trip for Robert and that his wife Sylvie, who was also able to join us for the day – hopefully we can organise many more days like this soon.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while also promoting independence, Chichester Grange, incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. Luxury facilities includes a café, hair and beauty salon, cinema and bar, and stunning gardens. The home was awarded the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.

