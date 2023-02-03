We asked an artificial intelligence bot: “What is the best way to spend 24 hours in Hastings?”

In recent months artificial intelligence technology is starting to be used across innumerable industries, with Sussex Police, Southern Water and a Sussex NHS trust being just a few organisations that are harnessing its powers.

For the most part, the software ChatGPT, proved a reliable resource for finding fun and interesting ways to spend time in Hastings.

From visiting Hastings Castle to taking a stroll around the Old Town, you can find the full list below.

It ended its strong list by saying: “These are just a few suggestions, and there are many other activities you could do in Hastings, depending on your interests.”

How many of these do you agree with? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

1 . Hastings Castle The AI said: "Start your day by exploring the ruins of Hastings Castle, a Norman castle built in the 11th century." Photo: staff Photo Sales

2 . Hastings seafront "Take a walk along the promenade and enjoy the scenic views of the sea and the pier." Photo: staff Photo Sales

3 . Hastings Old Town: George Street. "Explore the narrow cobbled streets and charming fisherman's cottages of the Old Town." Photo: staff Photo Sales

4 . Hastings Smugglers Adventure "Learn about the history of smuggling in Hastings and see the hidden tunnels used by smugglers." Photo: Contributed Photo Sales