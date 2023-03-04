What would you do if you won the lottery? Here is how Gen Zs would spend their money

Research by The National Lottery has revealed a list of things Gen Zs would do if they won a large sum of cash.

At the top of the list with 33 per cent of the votes was giving a large lump sum of money away to their parents.

Going on ethical travelling trips (28 per cent), giving large amounts of money to charity (20 per cent), and moving to the countryside and living off the grid (11 per cent) also featured on the list of dreams for today’s youngsters.

As many as one in ten (nine per cent) would buy a sustainable home, while 13 per cent would start a new business so they could offer long-term employment to their friends and family.

Illustration picture shows a secured suitcase holding the balls for the rehearsal for the draws of the EuroMillions lottery, in the city hall of Brugge (Bruges), Friday 03 December 2021. Euromillions leaves the well-secured studio in Paris for the first time, to commemorate the very first lottery draw that took place in 1441 on the Grote Markt in Brugge (Bruges). A jackpot of 130 million euros is provided for the draw. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE (Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Six in ten (61 per cent) of the 18 to 29-year-olds polled said they were sure they would splash their lottery winnings in a different way to how their parents would.

Around 35 percent said they would use it to follow their passions, 32 per cent said experiences are more important to them than objects, and almost a quarter (24 per cent) said they would aim to use the money to do something good in society.

Ten percent would invest in an ethical company and more than one in twenty (seven per cent) would spend their winnings on helping to fight climate change.

When it comes to how Gen Zs would feel if they won the lottery, 44 per cent said they’d initially feel overwhelmed, 34 per cent said they’d be delighted and 38 percent said they’d feel happy for their family.

Overall, 92 percent of people believed it was important to do good with the winnings.

On average, the nation would give 16 per cent of their winnings to charity.

Interestingly, 59 per cent of younger Brits said they’d still shop for a bargain if they won over £100 million, compared to an overall average of 50 per cent.

Andy Carter, senior winners advisor at The National Lottery, said: “It's heart-warming to see that young people want to change the lives of the people they care about.”

