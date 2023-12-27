We’ve put together a list of the most-anticipated events set to take place in Eastbourne next year.
Eastbourne is lucky to play host to so many fabulous events, including Rothesay international, Eastbourne Pride, regular shows at the Bandstand and a huge range of festivals for all to enjoy.
Take a look below at what’s on in 2024 and make sure to get those dates in your calendar!
Thank you to Visit Eastbourne for providing the information about next year’s packed programme of events.
1. Bandstand New Year's Day Concert - January 1
Eastbourne Bandstand will play host to the traditional New Year's Day concert with performances from the Ray Campbell Dance Band. The free event will take place between 11am and 12.30pm. Photo: VisitEastbourne
2. Eastbourne Half Marathon - March 3
Eastbourne Half Marathon will return next year in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice. The race starts in Princes Park and mostly follows the promenade towards Beachy Head and back to Sovereign Harbour where the course loops back. The community event welcomes runners of all abilities. Photo: Jon Rigby
3. Eastbourne Bandstand events - May to October
The iconic seafront landmark has announced a packed programme for 2024, including the 1812 Fireworks and Proms, Traditional Afternoon concerts, Kids Disco Nights and twenty new tribute acts. Those taking to the stage include tributes to Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, U2, Tina Turner, Depeche Mode, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Police & Sting, Blondie, Celine Dion and The Carpenters. The full programme can be found at: www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk. Photo: Chris Parker
4. Magnificent Motors - May 4 and 5
Magnificent Motors is established as one of the biggest free motoring spectaculars on the south coast. There will be a unique selection of vintage and classic cars, motorbikes and more on display on the Western Lawns. There will be fun for the whole family with funfair attractions in tow throughout the weekend. Photo: Jon Rigby