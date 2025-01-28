Here are all the big events set to take place in the town this year.Here are all the big events set to take place in the town this year.
Here are all the big events set to take place in the town this year.

What's on in Eastbourne: All the big events set to take place in the town in 2025

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 16:24 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 11:18 GMT
Here are the biggest events set to take place across Eastbourne in 2025.

Eastbourne is lucky to play host to so many fabulous events each year, including Rothesay international, Airbourne and Eastbourne Pride.

Take a look below at what’s on in 2025 and make sure to get those dates in your calendar!

Thank you to Visit Eastbourne for providing the information about this year’s packed programme of events.

Explore the skies with Eastbourne Astronomical Society. It is hoped constellations of the night sky will be observable, as well as the moon's craters. The event takes place from 5pm - 7pm.

1. Stargazing at Beachy Head - February 8

Explore the skies with Eastbourne Astronomical Society. It is hoped constellations of the night sky will be observable, as well as the moon's craters. The event takes place from 5pm - 7pm. Photo: VisitEastbourne

This event runs in support of St Wilfrid's Hospice. The mostly flat course starts starts in Princes Park, follows the seafront promenades towards Beachy Head and then back towards Sovereign Harbour, where the course loops back to finish in Princes Park.

2. Eastbourne Half Marathon - February 23

This event runs in support of St Wilfrid's Hospice. The mostly flat course starts starts in Princes Park, follows the seafront promenades towards Beachy Head and then back towards Sovereign Harbour, where the course loops back to finish in Princes Park. Photo: VisitEastbourne

According to VisitEastbourne, this is the biggest free motoring spectacular on the south coast with more than 600 vintage and classic cars, motorbikes, buses, steam traction engines, commercial and military vehicles taking part, ranging across a century of motoring.

3. Magnificent Motors - May 3 - 4

According to VisitEastbourne, this is the biggest free motoring spectacular on the south coast with more than 600 vintage and classic cars, motorbikes, buses, steam traction engines, commercial and military vehicles taking part, ranging across a century of motoring. Photo: VisitEastbourne

The annual 10 day eco-festival plays host to a range of events for all ages, including an eco fair, a 'Big Beach Clean' event and art exhibitions. For more information, visit: www.plasticfreeeastbourne.co.uk/festival/events.html

4. Eastbourne Spring Water Festival - May 9 - 18

The annual 10 day eco-festival plays host to a range of events for all ages, including an eco fair, a 'Big Beach Clean' event and art exhibitions. For more information, visit: www.plasticfreeeastbourne.co.uk/festival/events.html Photo: VisitEastbourne

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice