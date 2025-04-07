What's on in Worthing: Wrestler’s race against time for match with idol

Jordon Breaks will be taking on former world champion Jonathan Gresham. Picture courtesy of Premier Promotions

Wrestling star Jordon Breaks will be in a race against time at the weekend to go into the ring with one of his idols.

Breaks, who quit his job as a manager at a Robert Dyas store in Hove to concentrate on becoming a full-time wrestler, is set to swap holds with American former three-time world champion Jonathan Gresham.

The bout, at Worthing’s premier wrestling venue, the Charmandean Centre, will be the main event on a Wrestling Spectacular Super Show on Sunday, April 13, and Breaks, who now lives in Margate, will be involved in a dash to the South Coast via a prior engagement in London.

A spokesman for top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions explained: “Jordon was always our number-one choice as the opponent for Jonathan Gresham. Jordon is now recognised as one of the best technical wrestlers in the country, having launched his ring career with Premier Promotions, and fully deserves this chance.”

Breaks has already fought one world-title claimant, Zack Sabre Jr, in the Charmandean ring, and gained arguably the most notable victory of his career so far when he defeated one of the UK’s top heavyweights, former European title-holder and reigning PWF international champion James Mason, to win the Ken Joyce Trophy in 2023.

Gresham, meanwhile, is making the 8,500-mile round trip from Atlanta to reunite with Premier Promotions, 22 years after he appeared at the Assembly Hall in Worthing on his way to winning the Ring of Honor world title, Pure Championship and tag-team championship and twice being named Wrestler of the Year in the States.

The match between Gresham and Breaks promises to be an epic contest between two master tacticians of the wrestling world and tops the bill on a five-bout extravaganza that also includes another international star, French flag-bearer Zaeken, and brings down the curtain on the 2024-2025 season at the Charmandean that has already featured a host of big-name stars and attracted sell-out crowds.

The action kicks off at 4pm, and tickets, including reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366. Bar and food also available.