Wheels of fortune for Midhurst Macmillan
The Little Lumpy Sportive is in its 13th year and is a "cake fulled sportive". It is a cycle ride taking in the lumps and bumps of the three counties of Surrey, West Sussex and Hampshire and includes Blackdown and Woolmer Hill. There's a choice of four distances with fuelling stations of homemade cakes, savouries and drinks at South Harting, Slindon, Lurgashall and Chalton all manned by volunteers.
The cyclists riding for Midhurst Macmillan included Claire Baxter who works for Goodale Mardle in Midhurst. Claire and her partner, Dan, have raised over £1,300 on their Just Giving page. "Everyone's been so generous and supportive and the ride was great fun" said Claire. "Dan and I aim to do the Epic next year".
Charlie Barwick, whose wife, Gilly, works for the Midhurst Macmillan Service, gathered three friends from Liphook to join him on the "Epic" 107 mile ride. "I couldn't have done that distance without fuelling up at the excellent food stations" he said after the ride. "I think I ate at least 8 slices of cake!".
Emma Harrison, Fundraising Manager for Midhurst Palliative Care, said "We'd like to thank the exceptional organisers of the Little Lumpy for welcoming our team of cyclists so warmly and allowing us to fundraise for the Midhurst Macmillan Service. We'll be back next year!".
The Midhurst Macmillan Service is your local independent specialist palliative care service and we rely on voluntary donations to deliver our consultant-led care to patients across 400 sq. miles of West Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire.
There's still time to support the Little Lumpy riders at: