Pictures dating back more than 100 years show four ornate entrances to Chichester city – but why were they built?

Imposing gates towered over the four main entrances to Chichester for a brief period in 1911, each designed and built by different organisations in the city.

They were built to mark the Coronation of King George V in the June of that year and the city had was bustling with people preparing for the big day. Ornate decoration throughout the four main streets was a must.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Southgate, two huge white towers and gate were built just past the Fountain pub. Despite appearing to be the largest of the arches, reports give little information – but that it was built by Mr W. B. Sheppard, of the Steam Joinery Works, St. Pancras.

Clockwise: Northgate, Southgate, Westgate, Eastgate. As pictured in The Chichester Observer in June 1911

Northgate’s offering was said to be a ‘big improvement’ on previous arches at the site and was built by a Mr. C. H. Hooker. The arch at Westgate was made to imitate the arch as it last stood at the site, just past what is now the Chichester Inn, then called the Castle Inn, in 1772. This arch was built by Messrs. J. O. Holt.

The pièce de résistance of the four arches was the one erected at Eastgate by the Corporation of St. Pancras. It was built as it appeared when knocked down in 1783, and the cracks between the faux-brickwork were dotted with tiny yellow flowers, said to be ‘peculiar to the old Roman Walls’. It was the work of Mr. George Kemp with assistance from Mr. W. P. Breach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One postcard, being kept at West Sussex Records Office, was sent to Mrs. W. Pearce who lived in Common Side, Westbourne, Emsworth, urging her to come to see the arches before they go.

The person wrote: “Dears, I am sending you [a picture of] the Eastgate Arch for I am afraid you won’t see them if you don’t soon come. They are leaving them up for the King to see as he passes through after the races. Hope you are all well.”

The Eastgate Arch on the back of the postcard

Part of an article from The Chichester Observer on Coronation festivities read: “Features of the decoration scheme are the four arches which have been erected on the sites of the ancient gates of the city. The most interesting of these, from an artistic and historical point of view, is that at Eastgate, erected by the Corporation of St. Pancras. This arch represents the old city gate as it appeared at the time it was taken down in 1783. So great has been the attention given to detail that the tiny yellow flower peculiar to the old Roman Walls, have been inserted between the “stones.” This arch is the work of Mr. George Kemp, of Chichester, who has been greatly assisted in its construction by Mr. W. P. Breach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Westgate Arch is similar to that erected on the last occasion, is the work of Messrs. J. O. Holt. It is built somewhat on the lines of the old gateway, as it stood here about the year 1772, save that it does not show the roofed in accommodation which at that time was built on the top of the archway.

“It makes an imposing building at this very narrow point of the city. The Northgate Arch is by Mr. C. H. Hooker and is a big improvement on previous Arches at this point, and the Southgate Arch is by Mr W. B. Sheppard, of the Steam Joinery Works, St. Panras.”

Thank you to the staff at West Sussex Records Office for their help in finding the material for this article.