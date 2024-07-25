When pirates actually set sail off Hastings

He writes: The many pirates seen on the seafront last Sunday were a reminder of the varied way-of-life of Hastings fishermen in the 18th century. Smuggling was their main way of boosting their incomes back then, but piracy, privateering and wrecking could also be a big bonus.

The golden age of piracy was between the 1650s and 1730s, mainly taking place in the Atlantic and Indian Ocean. There was some in the English Channel, but smuggling was easier, quicker and well-organised. This ‘something for nothing’ of smuggling was always an attraction, and during the 17th and 18th centuries it became part of everyday life, and was more profitable than fishing. At one period in history it was estimated that more illicit spirits were being smuggled in to the country than came through London Docks!

But in the 18th century a possibly large number of well-off Hastings businessmen also invested in what was essentially legal piracy: privateering. This was a time when the Royal Navy did not have enough warships to fight its many battles and hold off invaders, so privateers (private people) were allowed to engage in maritime warfare under a ‘commission of war’.

The commissions were known as ‘Letters of Marque’, which gave privateers the authority to raid enemy ships with exemption from piracy charges. All crew members signed proper articles on joining and were entitled to a fair share of the profits. However, they all had to be careful. In 1758 the Hastings privateering vessel Roebuck boarded and robbed a Dutch boat, but Holland was then at peace with England, so the skipper was executed for piracy.

Wrecking was another supplement to smuggling, as goods that were washed ashore from a wrecked ship were regarded as common property. The law in those days deemed it illegal to claim salvage from a wrecked ship if anyone was alive on it. Therefore, the law virtually condemned any survivors found to death! There are legends that beacons might be lit on the shore to lure vessels onto the shore below.

Any smugglers, pirates, privateers or wreckers caught breaking the law might end up being detained on the Enchantress, an old French sloop-of-war, captured in 1802 by a privateer. In 1817 she was beached at Rye Harbour as a sort-of Royal Navy police station.

1 . Hastings pirates A French privateer takes the English ship Ambuscade in 1798Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Pirates Wreckers at HastingsPhoto: supplied