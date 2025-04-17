When will Worthing supermarkets be open over Easter 2025

Supermarkets in the Worthing area have released their Easter opening hours.

The opening hours over the coming weekend will be special holiday opening hours, not the usual hours.

Large shops are legally required to close on Easter Sunday.

We have compiled a list of the major supermarkets to help you.

Supermarkets in the Worthing area have released their Easter opening hours

Sainsbury's Lyons Farm Superstore

Downland Business Park, Lyons Farm, Worthing

Good Friday, April 18, 7am to 10pm

Saturday, April 19, 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed

Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 8pm

Tesco West Durrington Extra

Fulbeck Way, Worthing

Good Friday, April 18, 6am to 10pm

Saturday, April 19, 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed

Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 6pm

Morrisons

Newland Street, Worthing

Good Friday, April 18, 7am to 10pm

Saturday, April 19, 7am - 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed

Easter Monday, April 21, 7am to 8pm

Lidl

North Street, Worthing

Good Friday, April 18, 8am to 9pm

Saturday, April 19, 8am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed

Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 8pm

Lidl

Lyons Way, Worthing

Good Friday, April 18, 8am to 10pm

Saturday, April 19, 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed

Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 8pm

ASDA

Littlehampton Road, Ferring

Good Friday, April 18, 7am to Midnight

Saturday, April 19, 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed

Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 10pm

ALDI

Manor Retail Park, Rustington

Good Friday, April 18, 8am to 10pm

Saturday, April 19, 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed

Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 8pm

