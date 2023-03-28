With news of a Winnie-the-Pooh musical heading to Brighton this summer, SussexWorld has taken a look at where author A.A. Milne lived in East Sussex.

Milne bought Cotchford Farm in 1924 as a country retreat for himself, his wife Dorothy, and their young son, Christopher Robin Milne.

Cotchford Farm sits in the Ashdown Forest, in an area generally referred to as 'Pooh Country'.

Places in the books including Hundred Acre Wood, Galleon's Lap, Poohsticks Bridge and Pooh Corner are all based on local sites.

The Hartfield country home is situated just north of Ashdown Forest, and Five Hundred Acre Wood is a dense beech wood that Milne used to explore with his son – acting as the inspiration for the One Hundred Acre Wood setting in the book.

A statue of A.A. Milne’s son, Christopher Robin, overlooks the gardens while Owl can be found nestled within the herbaceous borders.

A unique sundial, with carved, iconic Pooh characters, also stands proudly on the lawn.

The Winnie-the-Pooh musical stage show comes to England following record-breaking premieres in New York City and Chicago.

The show features life-sized puppetry of all the characters we know and love. It also includes many of the original songs written by Robert and Richard Sherman, including Winnie the Pooh, The Wonderful Thing About Tigger and A Rather Blustery Day

The Disney spectacular opened at The Riverside Studios in London on March 17 and plays until May 23. It will then tour the UK and Ireland until September 2023.

It plays Southampton’s Mayflower from May 31-June 4 (mayflower.org.uk or 02380 711811) and Theatre Royal Brighton from June 23-25 (ATGTickets.com/Brighton).

