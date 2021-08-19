Organiser Toni Wilkinson said: “Firstly, I’d like to say a ‘huge thank you’ to all the wonderful scarecrow makers for their imagination and hard work. There were so many smiling faces to be seen around the trail as people enjoyed the amazing creations

“Also, a huge thank you to the committee of Cat, Jan, Sue, and Leycester, the fab trail team, who made all this possible.

“Thank you too, to our Parish Magazine Editor, Fiona, for the lovely graphics and Facebook friends for all the lovely publicity and to everyone involved in making our first ever scarecrow trail a reality. Special thanks to the Chiddingly WI, Rainbow, Brownies, Guides, Chiddingly School and School Association, Chiddingly Horticultural Society, Chiddingly Cricket Club, Village Shop, The Gun Inn, The Six Bells, 1066 H.O.G Chapter, Sykes Harley-Davidson and the East Sussex National.

“Everyone had a lovely time in the village hall, with wonderful scarecrow themed stalls full of goodies, the WI provided wonderful support and amazing cakes and there were also games for the young at heart.

“The atmosphere had a lovely buzz, particularly so when 22 Harley bikers joined us for elevenses after their opening tour of the trail!

“The enthusiasm of Sue, our village shop manager, was infectious with the art competition having 22 entries from the school. Delighted youngsters saw their art work on display with the Head Teacher having a hard time judging them. All worthy of a prize. The barbecue at the shop on the 7th was very tasty, well supported and a lovely feature of the trail. Lots of completed voting slips !

“We were very grateful to the Six Bells for allowing us to host the prize giving ceremony and for all their support throughout the nine day event. The public voted and 104 slips were counted, producing nine winners and a tie for the overall winner.”

Winners were: Mr Shep and his dog Herd by Len & Loretta Piper, The cyclist by Debbie Felstead, Mr Bean by Jennifer Bean, Gardener and friends! by Sue Barter, Un Francais est arrive by Isabelle Bouvier for Lachelle Link, Colander Girl by Anne Mills for Chiddingly WI, and Dada by Lance Downie for Farleys House.

Overall winners were Gardener and friends! by Sue Barter and Un Francais est arrive by Isabelle Bouvier

1. Chiddingly Scarecrow Trail. 2021. The cyclist by Debbie Felstead

2. Chiddingly Scarecrow Trail. 2021. Mr Shep and his dog Herd by Len & Loretta Piper

3. Chiddingly Scarecrow Trail. 2021. Colander Girl by Anne Mills for Chiddingly WI

4. Chiddingly Scarecrow Trail. 2021. Gardener and friends! by Sue Barter