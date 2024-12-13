There are the huge displays that are popular every year plus a new one that is a true winter wonderland with some great photo opportunities.

Jim Jam's Catering has created this incredible display in Fairfields, High Street, Tarring, to raise money for the A&E department at Worthing Hospital.

Jamie-Lee and Daniel Horn wanted 'to give back to the amazing staff' as a thank you after Daniel faced a tough battle with sepsis earlier this year.

There are photo opportunities with a full-sized sleigh, Santa's train and even some magical snow. Visitors are asked to park in Rectory Road.

The display was launched by Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman on December 1 and will be active until the final switch-on on December 31, coinciding with New Year's Eve. Donation collection buckets are available.

John Wollaston Landscapes and Property Maintenance's animal-themed Christmas lights display has returned for the fourth year running to raise money for Wadars Animal Rescue Charity.

The display is at 22 Gorse Avenue, Worthing, and a collection box is available at the property for donations. John has been growing the display each year, so it gets bigger and better, and raises more money each time.

For years, the wonderful display at 2 Offington Avenue has been raising money for St Barnabas House hospice. The lights are switched on at 5pm and stay on until around 9.30pm. Don't miss Santa in his sleigh up in the tree! Visit donate.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk to donate.

Another wonderful lights display that has been going for years is raising money for the RNLI. Find it at 68 Bulkington Avenue.

The house is absolutely packed with features, there is so much to see on all sides.

The display at 30 Water Lily Way, Durrington, is raising money for ECHO (Evelina Children's Heart Organisation). It features a North Pole display and 30-minute light show that will start every hour on the hour.

Gemma Hobbs-Ainley said all donations, no matter the amount, will support babies and children born with congenital heart disease. Donate through JustGiving at justgiving.com/page/gemma-hobbs-ainley-1731156475348 or use the ECHO collection tub by the front door.

1 . Worthing Christmas lights : Worthing Christmas lights A wonderful lights display that has been going for years is raising money for the RNLI. Find it at 68 Bulkington Avenue, Worthing. Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Worthing Christmas lights : Worthing Christmas lights A wonderful lights display that has been going for years is raising money for the RNLI. Find it at 68 Bulkington Avenue, Worthing. Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Worthing Christmas lights : Worthing Christmas lights A wonderful lights display that has been going for years is raising money for the RNLI. Find it at 68 Bulkington Avenue, Worthing. Photo: Elaine Hammond