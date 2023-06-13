Sussex is set to be hit with a spell of incredibly hot weather over the course of today (June 13) and the rest of this week.

According to the Met Office, the county will be hit with highs of 29 degrees Celsius at its peak, in places such as Horsham, Crawley and Chichester.

Others at 28 degrees include Lewes and East Grinstead, while coastal areas like Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Eastbourne and Hastings will be much cooler at 24.

Worthing's top temp looks like being 26, and 25 in Brighton.

The warm weather will return to the UK on Tuesday after parts of the UK were battered by thunderstorms and flooding.

An amber thunderstorm warning was issued on Monday as parts of the UK were hit with heavy rain and strong winds, while roads were flooded around the country.