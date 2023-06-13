NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Where will Sussex be the hottest?

Sussex is set to be hit with a spell of incredibly hot weather over the course of today (June 13) and the rest of this week.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 13th Jun 2023, 07:29 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 07:50 BST

According to the Met Office, the county will be hit with highs of 29 degrees Celsius at its peak, in places such as Horsham, Crawley and Chichester.

Others at 28 degrees include Lewes and East Grinstead, while coastal areas like Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Eastbourne and Hastings will be much cooler at 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Worthing's top temp looks like being 26, and 25 in Brighton.

Most Popular
The warm weather will return to the UK on Tuesday after parts of the UK were battered by thunderstorms and flooding.The warm weather will return to the UK on Tuesday after parts of the UK were battered by thunderstorms and flooding.
The warm weather will return to the UK on Tuesday after parts of the UK were battered by thunderstorms and flooding.

The warm weather will return to the UK on Tuesday after parts of the UK were battered by thunderstorms and flooding.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Fantastic Brighton and Man United fan response after audacious transfer link with Jadon Sancho

Gatwick Airport: These are the flights cancelled or delayed today

The Prodigy to play Brighton as they continue to honour Keith Flint's "everlasting legacy"

An amber thunderstorm warning was issued on Monday as parts of the UK were hit with heavy rain and strong winds, while roads were flooded around the country.

Sussex avoided these storms and will feel hotter today then in Monaco and the French Riviera.

Related topics:SussexMet OfficeEastbourneHastingsWorthingChichesterCrawleyHorsham