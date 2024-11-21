Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supporters of Worthing Peace Group have gathered at Worthing's Peace Tree to hang white poppies to remember all those killed in war, particularly civilians.

The Remembering Peace event was in Homefield Park on Sunday, November 17.

Organiser Pauline Fraser said: "It was good to welcome old friends and greet new ones. Thanks to generous donations toward the peace poppies, the collection totalled £45.75."

Pauline read quotes from leaders of the Peace Pledge Union, Stop the War Coaltion and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) on learning that chancellor Rachel Reeves had increased military spending by £2.9billion in the budget.

Supporters of Worthing Peace Group at the Remembering Peace event in Homefield Park on Sunday, November 17.

Geoff Tibbs, remembrance project manager at Peace Pledge Union, said the rise 'is an insult to all those struggling during a cost-of-living crisis and diverts funds from underfunded public services'.

Lindsey German, convenor of Stop the War Coalition, said: "This government is addicted to war and yet again money is earmarked for weapons to continue wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"When it makes 'hard choices' to cut pensioners' fuel allowance and put up bus fares for workers, we can see clearly its priorities.”

Kate Hudson, CND general secretary, said: "The military spending announced today has nothing to do with keeping the British public safe and everything to do with marching in lock step with US foreign policy and kowtowing to Nato spending demands.”

White poppies on the Peace Tree in Homefield Park affirm Worthing Peace Group's commitment to peace

On learning of Trump’s election as US president, Lindsey added: "He will likely intensify the nuclear arms race and undermine any arms control possibilities."

Kate agreed: "CND believes that the world is now more dangerous with Trump’s finger on the nuclear button. His last administration oversaw the development of new nuclear weapons and the US withdrawal from critical arms control treaties."

Ros Meadow and Pauline then read out poems on the theme of peace not war, including those by former Children’s Laureate Michael Rosen and acclaimed African-American writer James Baldwin.

Following a minute’s silence to remember the victims of war and affirm the group's commitment to peace, Pauline explained the significance of the white poppy.

She said it stands for remembrance of all victims of war, both civilian and military, challenges war and militarism, as well as any attempt to glorify or celebrate war, and shows a commitment to peace and to seeking non-violent solutions to conflict.

Supporters then tied peace poppies to the caging of the Peace Tree and photos were taken of the assembled group.