Who is your QVH star? Send us your nominations for the Outstanding Patient Experience award today!

Have you been a patient or visitor at the Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead in the last year and received stellar treatment or support from an outstanding member of staff? If so, the hospital would love to hear all about it from you.

Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH) is launching its hunt for a QVH star (or stars) to be winner(s) of the Outstanding Patient Experience award and is calling on its patients to get involved.

This is your chance to say thank you to your QVH star!

The hospital wants to hear about staff who have shown exceptional care and compassion – whether it’s the person who helped book your appointment, or served you a cuppa in the canteen, through to the nurse, therapist or doctor who cared for you. This could be in person or through a virtual consultation

It only takes a couple of minutes to nominate a member of staff via this online form. If you can’t remember the full name of the person you want to choose please give as much detail as you can – what they looked like, their job etc. If you would prefer to write and post in your nomination please call 01342 414508 and a form can be sent to you. The deadline is midnight on Monday 10 June 2024.

The awards will be presented at the hospital’s Star Awards ceremony in July.

James Lowell, Chief Executive Officer at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “Here at QVH, we hope that every member of staff helps to make the experiences of our patients and visitors as positive as they can. Our Outstanding Patient Experience award is a great chance for our patients to share their thanks with the team, and for our staff to know how their work makes a real difference. If you have received excellent treatment or support at our hospital in the last 12 months, please do nominate your QVH star(s).

Thank you to QVH Charity who are supporting this year’s QVH Star Awards