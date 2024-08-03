Two People’s Postcode Lottery players from Hassocks have won a ‘whopping’ £408,990 each.

The People’s Postcode Lottery made the announcement today (Saturday, August 3), saying 555 neighbours in the BN6 8 postcode area also won a ‘windfall’.

They said prizes ranged from £286 to £1,144, adding that the two who won the bulk of the £1 million prize have chosen to remain anonymous. Visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Congratulations to the two players who have won life-changing amounts of money. Their joy will be shared by hundreds of their neighbours who are also Millionaire Street winners this week.”

Age Concern Hassocks & District was also awarded £50,000 in funding from Postcode Community Trust. The charity helps combat loneliness for elderly residents.

Former civil servant John Rose, who is now CEO of the charity, said: “This funding is quite unbelievable – we lose around £50,000 a year so this will enable us to do the things needed to make us more sustainable. We’re going to put solar panels on the roof and replace our old gas ovens with electric so that we can create the energy we then use.”

Age Concern Hassocks & District has 11 part time staff and 50 volunteers.

John said: “It’s about looking out for each other and starting a conversation; we found out one of our volunteers had never been on a plane in her life, so for her 100th birthday we clubbed together to take her up in a light aircraft. We can still bring joy to peoples’ lives in their later years.”

The other nearby charities getting a share of the Millionaire Street pot include Mid Sussex Voluntary Action (£50,000), Hurst Festival (£15,000), Social Innovation for All CIC (£10,000) and The Sussex Harmonisers (£5,000). All funding was awarded by Postcode Community Trust.

