Why a Horsham airline pilot has her feet firmly on the ground

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, ask her what are her favourite things in the world and she will reply: ‘Wings and wheels.’

Sabine, who lives at Highwood in Horsham, is an airline pilot – and an avid roller skater since the age of four.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And she’s among many now eagerly awaiting the opening of a new skate park in Horsham.

Sabine Hargreaves, from Horsham, is an airline pilot - and an international roller skating instructor

Fifty-eight-year-old Sabine loves roller blading and is also an international roller skating instructor.

And as a 787 Dreamliner pilot flying all over the world, she says: “My skates are always in my luggage.

"Skating provides what flying takes away: fresh air and exercise.

"Wings and wheels are what I am all about!”

She first started skating at four years old “when my parents’ attempt to keep me away from a busy road landed me in a roller skating club.

"I was a figure skater for many years and quad skates were my thing – that’s four wheels under each foot, in a rectangle set up.

"Getting back into skating in adult life I soon discovered inline skates – a row of wheels under each foot, otherwise known as a roller blade – and absolutely loved them. So now I am happy on either.”

Sabine credits her international skating adventures for giving her a taste for travel and she started flying at the age of 24.

"I started on Cessnas and Pipers and worked my way up to become a flying instructor.

"Eventually I joined a low cost airline and spent many years flying all over Europe, only to find myself home in the UK every night.

"Now I have my dream job, flying a 787 Dreamliner all over the world.”

And the British Airways pilot also teaches skating all over the world. This year alone she has held lessons in Mexico, Toronto and Baltimore.

"Back home in Horsham I am the Horsham instructor for Skatefresh.com, the quirky roller skating school owned by my super enthusiastic friend Asha Kirkby,” said Sabine.

"If only we had more smooth and level surfaces to skate on.”