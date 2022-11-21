Letter from: Carol and Andrew Limpkin, Sandrock Hill, Sedlescombe

My husband and I went shopping in Hastings and parked in the underground carpark on the seafront.

As we walked from the car park into the subway, we came across a middle-aged man who was struggling to dry out and hold down a small tent.

Homelessness

The rain was driving outside and the wind was whistling through the subway and the poor man was soaked to the skin. He had been trying to take shelter on the beach.

We stopped and asked if we could help, but he had no answer other than he could not get anywhere to live until mid-December. He undoubtedly felt frustrated, amongst a host of other emotions.

We are utterly furious that so many people in Hastings are homeless, sleeping in shop doorways and subways when there are churches and church halls that could open up so that people at least have a roof over their heads and food to eat.

