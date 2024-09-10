​​Littlehampton Carnival was always a highlight of the town calendar, with more than 40 floats in the procession at its peak and raising tens of thousands of pounds for youth groups – and now it is back.

The town has not seen the carnival since the spectacle of 2016 but it has never been forgotten. It will make its return in the summer of 2025, with a new committee at the helm.

It has been reborn thanks to former mayor David Chace, who will be chairing the committee.

David said: “It’s very exciting. A few things are changing but we are keeping the basics the same.

Littlehampton Carnival in 2007, with its celebration of 100 years of Scouting. Picture: Mick Canning L28253h7

"As former mayor of Littlehampton, I wanted to still bring out the best of our wonderful town.

“It was ten years ago my business sponsored the carnival royalty and eight years since the carnival had its last event. Since then, I was mayor during the Covid period and even with the lockdowns, still supported my charities, raising more than £6,000.

"Now, with no council work, I still wanted to embrace the community, so I decided to see if I could build a committee to resurrect the town’s carnival. We have decided to keep the principals and be in the heart of the town, albeit Caffyns Field, with a family fun day and the procession marching up to Southfields to the funfair.

Freda Hughes with Stavros Flatley from Britain's Got Talent

"I truly believe the resurrection of this event will bring our wonderful community together.

"For the fun day and walking procession, we are inviting applications from all local community groups and charities to come and be participate in this wonderful community initiative.”

The date for Littlehampton Carnival 2025 has been set as Saturday, July 5, and a call for marshals will be put out in the new year. The aim is to celebrate summer with music, colour and fun, bringing the community together.

There will be a fun day at Caffyns Field, followed by a walking procession to Southfields Recreation Ground to meet the fair. All fundraising on the day will be kept by each organisation.

To apply for one of the limited spaces within the carnival, email [email protected] for more information. Follow Littlehampton Carnival Association on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

The carnival was previously spearheaded by Freda Hughes, who resurrected the event in 1973. It grew to be a highlight of the town calendar, with more than 40 floats in the procession at its peak and raising tens of thousands of pounds for youth groups. It marked its 40th anniversary in 2014 before ending in 2016.